Mozambique: Anamola Appoints Members to Advisory Bodies

20 July 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, has sworn into office 35 members for its departments and advisory bodies.

According to the party's statement, the ceremony also featured the swearing-in of the Provincial Political Coordinator for the central province of Zambézia, "concluding the cycle of Provincial Conferences and bringing the total number of active Provincial Political Coordinators to eleven, thereby strengthening the Party's territorial presence."

"29 officials were sworn in personally and six virtually during a ceremony held in a hybrid format, reaffirming Anamola's commitment to innovation, institutional modernization, and the use of technology to serve the political organization", reads the document.

According to the note, more than just a formal ceremony, the "moment symbolizes Anamola's commitment to leadership grounded in competence, discipline, integrity, and a sense of mission, consolidating an organization increasingly prepared to serve the people of Mozambique and contribute to building a more democratic, just, and prosperous Mozambique."

Read the original article on AIM.

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