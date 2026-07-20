Nigeria: Forest Security, Mineral Resources and Food Security

opinion

The sovereignty of any nation is not measured only by the strength of its military or the size of its economy; it is also reflected in its ability to control its territory, protect its natural resources, secure its food systems, and guarantee the safety of its citizens. For Nigeria, a country blessed with vast forests, abundant mineral resources, fertile agricultural land, and strategic geographic importance, the protection of these assets is directly linked to national sovereignty.

The warning signs are clear: when a nation loses control of its forests, mineral-rich communities, and agricultural zones, it risks allowing insecurity, illegal exploitation, and economic instability to weaken the foundation of the state. The sovereignty of Nigeria must therefore not be tested through neglect of these critical sectors.

Forest Security: The Hidden Frontline of National Security

Nigeria's forests are not merely collections of trees; they are strategic national assets. They provide ecological protection, support rural livelihoods, preserve biodiversity, and contain valuable economic resources. However, increasing cases of banditry, illegal mining, kidnapping, and criminal activities taking refuge in forest areas have turned some forests into security challenges.

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Across different regions, criminal networks have exploited difficult-to-monitor forest terrains as operational bases. When forests become ungoverned spaces, the authority of the state is weakened. A nation cannot claim full control of its territory when criminal elements can freely occupy strategic locations and threaten citizens.

Forest security requires a coordinated approach involving federal and state governments, local communities, traditional institutions, security agencies, and environmental authorities. Establishing well-managed forest-security systems, including technology-driven monitoring, community intelligence networks, and sustainable forest management, will help prevent forests from becoming safe havens for criminals. The protection of forests should not be viewed only as an environmental issue; it is a matter of national defence and territorial sovereignty.

Mineral Resources: Protecting Nigeria's Wealth from Illegal Exploitation

Nigeria's mineral resources represent a major opportunity for economic transformation. Gold, lithium, iron ore, coal, tin, limestone, and other minerals can support industrialisation, job creation, and economic diversification.

However, illegal mining and unregulated exploitation threaten Nigeria's economic sovereignty. When valuable resources are extracted without proper regulation, communities suffer environmental damage while the country loses potential revenue and industrial-development opportunities.

A sovereign nation must have the capacity to identify, regulate, and benefit from its natural resources. Mineral wealth should not become a source of conflict, environmental destruction, or criminal financing.

The Federal Government, through stronger regulation, investment in geological data, mining security, and partnerships with responsible investors, must ensure that Nigeria's mineral resources contribute to national development.

The creation of a strong mineral-development financing framework is also necessary. Mining is capital intensive, and local operators require access to finance, modern technology, and technical support to compete globally.

Food Security: A Foundation of National Stability

Food security is another important measure of sovereignty. A nation that cannot feed its population becomes vulnerable to external pressures. Food is not just a commodity; it is a strategic national resource.

Nigeria has millions of hectares of arable land, yet insecurity, climate change, poor infrastructure, and low investment continue to affect agricultural productivity. Farmers in some areas are unable to access their farmlands because of insecurity, leading to reduced food production and rising prices.

Protecting farmers and agricultural communities is therefore a national security responsibility. Without secure farming environments, Nigeria's economic stability and social peace remain at risk. The government must promote modern agriculture, irrigation development, storage facilities, agricultural financing, and security measures that allow farmers to operate without fear.

Sovereignty Requires Responsible Governance

The strength of Nigeria's sovereignty depends on the effectiveness of its institutions. A country rich in natural resources but unable to protect them faces serious challenges. National sovereignty is not only about defending borders against external threats; it is also about ensuring that internal weaknesses do not create opportunities for exploitation. Nigeria must adopt a comprehensive national security strategy that connects forest protection, mineral resource management, and food security. These sectors are interconnected. Criminal activities in forests can affect mining operations and agriculture, while economic hardship can increase social tensions.

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The protection of national assets must become a shared responsibility between government, private-sector players, communities, and citizens.

May the sovereignty of Nigeria never be tested through the loss of control over its forests, minerals, or food systems. The nation's natural resources are blessings that must be protected, managed, and developed for present and future generations.

A truly sovereign Nigeria must be a country where forests are secure, minerals are responsibly developed, farmers are protected, and citizens enjoy the benefits of national wealth.

The future strength of Nigeria will depend not only on the resources beneath its soil but on the wisdom, courage, and commitment to protect them.

·Kolawole, an economist and public affairs analyst, wrote from Lagos