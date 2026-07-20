Namibia: Witbooi Calls for Ethical Communication to Strengthen Namibia's Democracy

document

The Dome, Swakopmund. 16 July 2026.

Statement by Lucia Witbooi at the official opening of the 2nd Effective Communicators Conference 2026.

Director of Ceremonies;

Your Honour, Ndaba Gaolathe, Vice President of the Republic of Botswana;

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Honourable Emma Theofelus, Minister of Information, Communication Technologies;

Honourable Dr Nathalia /Goagoses, Governor of the Erongo Region;

Honourable Justina Jonas, Member of Parliament;

Honourable Sebastiaan Karupu, Chairperson of the ICT Committee at the National Assembly;

Honourable Bethuel Tjaveondja, Chairperson of the ICT Committee at the National Council;

Honourable Fenni Nanyeni, Deputy Chairperson of the ICT Committee at the National Council;

Your Worship, Suama Kautondokwa, Mayor of Swakopmund;

Esteemed Chief Regional Officers, Chief Executive Officers and Captains of Industry;

Your Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic Corps;

Mr Arik Karani, President of the Africa Public Relations Association (Kenya);

Professor Emmanuel Dandaura, Vice President of the Institute of Public Relations (Nigeria);

Ms Kauli Nghishitende, Board Chairperson of the Namibia Press Agency;

Heads of various Media Houses present;

Distinguished Invited Guests;

Members of the Media;

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning.

It is my distinct honour to join you here in Swakopmund, Erongo Region, to officially open the 2026 Effective Communicators Conference under the theme, "Communication Reconsidered - A Driving Force of Constant Progress."

At the outset, I am incredibly honoured to acknowledge our Special Guest Speaker, His Honour Ndaba Gaolathe, Vice President of the Republic of Botswana, and his delegation.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Namibia, I once again extend our warm greetings to Your Honour, the Vice President of Botswana.

Welcome to the Republic of Namibia. We are indeed honoured by your presence and look forward to gaining valuable insights from your expertise.

Director of Ceremonies,

I am pleased to note that this conference has brought together leaders, educators, communication professionals, community representatives, public relations experts and industry stakeholders. This gathering provides an ideal platform for knowledge sharing, networking and professional development in the field of communications.

Today, we are joined by the international community to redefine communication and public relations in the age of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, while positioning public relations as a unique strategic asset for leadership and sustainable development.

I have learnt that this event coincides with World Public Relations Day, which is being celebrated globally today.

This is indeed a testament to the growing importance of global communication and trust-building.

The global theme for World Public Relations Day, "The Golden Age of Strategic Public Relations," aligns perfectly with the theme of this international conference. Both emphasise the need to raise the standard of communication in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

Communication, as we know it, is no longer merely a supporting function within organisations or government institutions. It has become the backbone of trust and nation-building, serving as a vital bridge across social and political divides. It is the foundation for empathy, storytelling and democratic unity.

Therefore, let this conference be a catalyst for change. Let it provide an opportunity for communicators to move beyond routine practice, engage in meaningful conversations and rethink how we communicate not only information, but also clarity, purpose and a shared vision for nation-building.

In today's era of rapid digital transformation and widespread misinformation, the responsibilities of communicators--whether in government or the private sector--are more demanding than ever before.

As communicators, you carry the important responsibility of ensuring that facts, truth and clarity prevail over misinformation and disinformation. You must be champions of truth and agents of positive change. You are the vital link that ensures government programmes are not only implemented but also understood and appreciated by the public.

In this regard, I urge you to make full use of this capacity-building opportunity. The knowledge you gain and the professional networks you build here will directly strengthen the effectiveness of our institutions, both nationally and beyond.

Director of Ceremonies,

The future of the communications profession depends on trust, ethical leadership, innovation and regional cooperation. A stronger public relations profession requires far more than effective messaging.

It demands a deliberate commitment to strengthening communication structures, fostering public trust, upholding the highest ethical standards and embracing innovation.

Therefore, at the conclusion of this conference, we expect a guiding document that outlines practical ways to strengthen credibility, adapt to emerging trends and tell our own stories from our own perspective. I therefore entrust this conference with that important mandate.

Together, let us use this opportunity to learn from one another, adopt shared professional standards from our regional counterparts and build a stronger, more resilient Namibian communications ecosystem.

Director of Ceremonies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As Government, we recognise the vital role of communicators as catalysts for building trust and strengthening good governance.

We recognise that effective communication is essential to achieving the objectives of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) by ensuring institutional coordination, public participation and widespread understanding of our country's economic and social priorities.

Effective communication bridges the gap between policy objectives and citizen participation across our nation.

We also recognise that effective communication between Government, the people and institutions is essential for creating clarity, alignment and trust. It drives positive national change, promotes understanding and enables citizens to make informed decisions.

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Therefore, while we remain committed to delivering on our national priorities and being judged by our performance, our efforts will have little impact without strategic communication that effectively conveys these priorities to the public.

As Government, we must equally ensure that our communicators receive the support and resources they need as they navigate the daily complexities of communicating Government's work. If we fail to do so, we risk allowing misinformation and disinformation to dominate the public discourse.

In conclusion, over the course of this conference you will explore how effective communication shapes organisations, institutions and everyday operations.

You are here not merely to listen, but to learn how to build consensus, bridge divides and promote transparent and meaningful engagement.

I encourage each one of you to participate fully, share your experiences and make effective use of the knowledge and tools you will acquire during this conference.

Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to the organisers and facilitators whose hard work has made this event possible.

I wish you productive discussions and every success over the coming days.

With these remarks, it is now my honour to officially declare the Effective Communicators Conference 2026 open.

I thank you.

July 15 2026, Statement by H.E. at effectoive conferenceDownload