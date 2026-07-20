Nigeria: Ekpoko's Emergence As President - General of Ugbege

20 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Business developer, Bawo Yalaju, says the emergence of Mr. Ukalarami Ekpoko as President - General, National Executive Committee of Ugbege Family Union in Warri North Local Government Area, would herald rapid development in the Benin River Community.

Yalaju, who hinged his optimism on the professional expertise and good human relations of Mr. Ekpoto, made the declaration in Warri, Delta State, Saturday July 18, shortly after the inauguration of the Ekpoto led - National Executive Committee.

He urged Ugbege sons and daughters across the world, to rally round the new leadership, saying unity of purpose, is fundamental to accelerated and even development of Ugbege.

Whilst also congratulating other members of the National Executive Committee, Yalaju, advised other communities in Warri Kingdom, to emulate Ugbege, be electing accomplished professionals to drive development across Itsekiri communities in Warri Federal Constituency.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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