Nigeria: 'Una Go Qualify?' - Fans Troll Super Eagles After 'See You in 2030' Message to Spain

Nigerian football fans have criticised the Super Eagles after the team's official X account congratulated Spain on winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup while declaring, "See you in 2030."

The post, shared shortly after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the World Cup on Sunday, quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with many supporters questioning Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the next edition of the tournament.

"Congratulations to Spain on winning the 2026 #FIFAWorldCup. See you in 2030," the Super Eagles wrote on X.

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However, many fans responded with sarcasm, pointing to Nigeria's recent struggles in World Cup qualification.

X user @lordshills wrote, "Like say you go qualify abeg find chair go sit down."

Another supporter, @Jadash_jnr, said, "No be by see you in 2030, make una try qualify even though Na through window make una go that world cup o."

@_darkguycosta added, "2030 wey you fit no qualify and make us dey use calculator."

Similarly, @badasskachii referenced Nigeria's recurring qualification struggles, saying, "Wey be say during qualifiers we go start dey do permutations again."

@Ayeri02 remarked, "Una own no pass to congratulate who win World Cup, dem no deh ever congratulate una."

"Omo, if una no qualify for the next one, we go cause problem for NFF o," @Joseph_O_E wrote,

Some fans, however, urged the team to focus on improving rather than dwelling on the criticism.

@bankofphemmy wrote, "Not by mouth o. We need to start grinding now before qualification games will commence. Winning AFCON will pacify our non appearance at the World Cup."

@KingDrizzy00 said "I believe you guys would be the ones to collect the trophy from Spain... But please keep this squad, coach and just do the right things just like Spain. We would meet them in the final and win them to get the World Cup to Africa."

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing second behind South Africa in their qualifying group, extending their absence from football's biggest tournament to two consecutive editions following their failure to reach Qatar 2022.

Spain were crowned world champions after Ferran Torres scored the only goal in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina in Sunday's final, which earned La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title.