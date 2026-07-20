Rwanda: Bosco Nshuti Launches Fifth Album in Soulful Concert

Renowned Rwandan gospel artist Bosco Nshuti launched his fifth album, Habwa Umugisha (Be Blessed), during a concert held at Kigali Serena Hotel on Sunday, July 19.

Nshuti, who has spent 11 years in Rwanda's gospel music industry, is widely regarded as one of the country's leading gospel musicians. He is best known for popular songs such as Ibyo Ntunze, Ni Muri Yesu, and many other inspirational tracks that have resonated with gospel music lovers across Rwanda and beyond.

During the concert, Bosco unveiled eight new songs from Habwa Umugisha after performing several of his well-loved hits.

The event attracted fellow gospel artists who came to celebrate and support him, including Arsene Tuyi, Christian Irimbere, Tonzi, and Jado Sinza, among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also Read: Patmos Choir to celebrate 30 years of ministry

Delivering the sermon, Pastor Isaie Ndayizeye, a senior pastor at ADEPR, reflected on Genesis 12:3, which states:

"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you."

Drawing from the scripture, Pastor Ndayizeye said Bosco Nshuti has been blessed by God to become a blessing to others through his music ministry, using his songs to spread faith, hope, and encouragement.

Following the sermon, Pastor Ndayizeye joined Bosco Nshuti in officially launching Habwa Umugisha, marking another milestone in the artist's 11-year gospel music journey.

The celebration concluded with attendees expressing their support for Bosco Nshuti through prayers, words of encouragement, and financial contributions in appreciation of his impact on gospel music and in support of his continued ministry.