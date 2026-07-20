Rwanda: Beyond Safe Water - How Jibu Rwanda Is Scaling a Social Enterprise Network

When Jibu entered the Rwandan market in 2013, it introduced a business model that sought to generate profit while expanding access to safe, affordable drinking water at a time when many households struggled to afford this daily necessity.

More than a decade later, that vision has evolved into one of Rwanda's leading social enterprise franchise networks, creating jobs, empowering entrepreneurs and serving more than 300,000 regular consumers.

Speaking to The New Times during celebrations marking Jibu Rwanda's 14 years of impact, its Country Manager Bruno Tuyisenge said the company's success has been driven by a business model that places commercial growth and social impact on equal footing.

"A social enterprise combines financial sustainability with measurable social impact. Our franchises generate income and build sustainable businesses while helping communities access safe and affordable drinking water," he said.

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Founded as a group in 2012 before expanding into Rwanda in 2013, Jibu now operates in eight countries, namely Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, DR Congo, Burundi, Zambia and Ghana.

Across the region, it has built a network of more than 200 franchises and 10,000 retailers.

In Rwanda alone, the company operates more than 35 franchises and 65 production facilities, working with over 6,000 retailers while creating more than 600 direct jobs. Across its eight markets, it has created over 1,700 direct jobs.

Making safe water more accessible and affordable through a refill model

Unlike conventional bottled water businesses, Jibu introduced a refill model that allows customers to purchase a reusable bottle once and pay only for water refills thereafter, helping lower household costs while reducing plastic waste.

Explaining the thinking behind the model, Tuyisenge said affordability and environmental sustainability were designed to go hand in hand.

"People used to spend money on disposable bottles every day. We introduced a refill model where customers only pay for water when they refill. It reduces costs while protecting the environment," Tuyisenge explained.

The company says the model has also encouraged households to move away from untreated spring water and other water sources with uncertain quality.

Consistency through technology

Maintaining consistent water quality across independently owned franchises has required significant investment in technology.

Tuyisenge said Jibu relies on standardised treatment systems and remote monitoring to ensure every franchise meets the same quality standards.

"We know human errors exist, so we put most of the responsibility on technology. Every franchise uses the same treatment system, and we remotely monitor production to ensure the quality remains the same everywhere," he said, adding that this technology has allowed franchises to produce water with over 99.9 per cent quality assurance. "The technology, combined with regular testing and operational controls, helps us maintain consistent quality standards across the franchise network," said Tuyisenge.

To strengthen quality assurance further, Jibu Rwanda recently established a central laboratory that regularly tests water samples collected from franchises. laboratory plans to provide external testing services, subject to the applicable regulatory requirements.

Beyond supplying drinking water, the company provides franchisees with bottles, labels, seals, treatment chemicals and technical support, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses.

Growing entrepreneurs

The franchise model has also created opportunities for local entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

Rehema Uwamahoro, who operates three Jibu franchises in Rwamagana Town, Nyagasambu and Kanombe Sector in Gasabo District, said she began as a small retailer before building one of the company's successful franchise businesses.

"I first acquired one franchise in Rwamagana, and today I own three franchises employing 35 people directly," Uwamahoro said.

"This business helped me raise my children, build a house and buy the car I use today. My business has grown over the years and is now worth around Rwf200 million."

Beyond water distribution, Jibu is also investing in technical skills development. Working with engineering institutions, the company provides practical training and industry exposure to more than 100 engineering students and graduates annually.

Expanding beyond water

Looking to broaden its impact, Jibu entered the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business in 2022 before forming a joint venture with Japanese partners under Jibu Gas One.

The partnership is introducing smart gas stations that allow customers to buy cooking gas based on what they can afford instead of paying for a full cylinder at once, making cleaner cooking energy more accessible to households with limited incomes.

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Tuyisenge said the initiative responds to the financial barriers many families face when purchasing LPG.

"With the smart stations, customers can refill according to the money they have instead of waiting until they can afford a full cylinder," Tuyisenge said.

Despite its growth, the company says expansion remains central to its long-term strategy.

Jibu was funded by Randy Welsh, an American who is currently the Company's Board Director while his son Galen Welsch is Jibu Group CEO.

Outlining Jibu's priorities, Jibu Group CEO Welsch said the company intends to grow its footprint while continuing to invest in innovation and community development.

"Our mission is to continue expanding, remain innovative, create more jobs and introduce products that improve people's everyday lives," He said.

He added that the company will continue investing in social impact initiatives while expanding its corporate social responsibility programmes.

In recent years, Jibu has supported vulnerable survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi by renovating homes and providing logistical support.