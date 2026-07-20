Nigeria: Pensioners Hit Jackpot, Over 100,000 Get Pay Rise

More than 100,000 Nigerian pensioners have received a boost in their monthly pensions following the Federal Government's approval of a consequential adjustment.

This comes as no fewer than

938,229 new contributors have joined the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS.

Also, the nation's pension assets have risen to a record N31.48 trillion.

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The Director-General of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, who disclosed this in Abuja, expressed joy that the pension industry recorded significant growth over the past 24 months.

According to her, pension assets increased by N10.7 trillion within the period, rising to N31.48 trillion, while 938,229 new contributors were added to the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Oloworaran attributed the achievements to reforms implemented under President Bola Tinubu's administration, including the approval of a historic N758 billion intervention that cleared over 20 years of outstanding pension liabilities and enhanced monthly pension payments for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

She said aggregate monthly pension payments also rose by 22 per cent, from N12.2 billion to N14.9 billion.

The PenCom Director General disclosed that every eligible retiree from treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, who retired on or before July 29, 2024, is now receiving an additional N32,000 monthly consequential adjustment. She said the measure affects more than 100,000 pensioners.

She further revealed that pensioners under the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, whose pensions had remained unchanged for two decades despite the N18,000 minimum wage introduced in 2000, now receive N206,000 monthly, representing an increase of more than 1,000 per cent.

According to Oloworaran, all arrears arising from the review have been fully paid, describing the development as a major milestone in the Federal Government's efforts to improve the welfare of retirees.