Malawi: 'Phwedo' Back in Court As Witness Admits Hiding Sex Claim From Police

The case against Malawian actor Tumpe Mtaya -- better known to fans by his stage name Phwedo -- will continue on 23 August 2026, after court proceedings resumed this week following an earlier adjournment caused by the rejection of the State's bid to amend the charge sheet against him.

The Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate's Court heard from the prosecution's sixth witness, a 19-year-old woman, who told the court she had engaged in sexual intercourse with the actor.

But under cross-examination by defence lawyer Khwima Mchizi, the witness made a startling admission: she had deliberately left that crucial detail out of her original statement to police.

She told the court she had wanted to avoid being dragged into the case, but later came forward with the full account after being advised by investigators to provide a complete version of events.

Following her evidence, the case was adjourned until 23 August 2026, when the State is expected to call its remaining two witnesses.

Mtaya, who is well known in Malawi's entertainment industry, faces charges of sexual intercourse with a minor and child abduction.

The case continues.