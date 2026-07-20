Liberia: Indian Envoy Hails Bajaj Expansion As Liberia Launches New Three-Wheeler

MONROVIA — India's Ambassador to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, has hailed Bajaj's continued expansion in Liberia, describing the launch of the All-New Bajaj RE 236-4V three-wheeler as a strong vote of confidence in the country's economy and the growing trade partnership between India and Liberia.

Speaking Saturday, July 18, during the official unveiling by Silver Automobiles Limited, Ambassador Verma said Bajaj's growing footprint demonstrates the Indian automobile manufacturer's long-term commitment to Liberia and confidence in its investment climate.

The envoy noted that the event marked his third Bajaj engagement in Liberia within the past year, recalling the inauguration of the company's modern sales, service and spare parts facility in Red Light and another outlet in Johnsonville.

"I feel very happy about the steady expansion of an Indian brand like Bajaj, which is already a well-known name in Liberia. It reflects Bajaj's confidence in this country and the growing economic and commercial partnership between India and Liberia," Verma said.

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He described Bajaj as one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers, producing reliable and affordable transportation solutions that continue to improve mobility across developing countries.

Verma said bilateral trade between Liberia and India has grown to nearly US$400 million, while Liberian exports to India increased from US$20 million to US$45 million over the past year--an increase of about 120%.

He attributed the growth to Liberia's expanding economic opportunities and India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference Scheme, which grants Liberia preferential access to more than 98% of India's tariff lines.

The ambassador also praised the Government of Liberia for maintaining a favorable investment climate that continues to attract Indian businesses operating in manufacturing, mining, agriculture, healthcare and retail.

Also speaking, Dubai Auto Gallery Director Vishal Lakhani announced that Liberia is the first country in West Africa to launch the All-New Bajaj RE 236-4V, describing the move as a reflection of the country's strategic importance to the company.

"Liberia is very, very close to our heart, so it will always be one of our first launch markets. We are launching this product in West Africa in Liberia first--not even in Nigeria," Lakhani said.

He noted that the launch coincides with Bajaj Auto's 100th anniversary, celebrating a century of innovation and quality.

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Earlier, Silver Automobiles Limited Country Manager Abhai Srivastava said the RE 236-4V is powered by a 236cc engine, the largest in its class, offering greater power, improved torque, enhanced fuel efficiency and lower operating costs.

He said the vehicle also features a reverse gear and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) system for smoother engine starts, enabling commercial operators to carry more passengers, travel longer distances and increase their earnings.

Promoting the company's slogan, "More Power, More Distance, More Money," Srivastava expressed confidence that the new model will strengthen Bajaj's leadership in Liberia's commercial transport sector while delivering greater value to drivers and passengers alike.