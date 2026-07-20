Tanzania: Kigoma-Tabora SGR Launch - Bright Future Beckons

Kigoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is today expected to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Tabora-Kigoma Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a multi-billion-dollar project that residents say will open a new chapter of economic growth by improving transport, trade and investment.

During her one-day working visit to Kigoma Region, President Samia will lay the foundation stone for Lot Six, a 506-kilometre electrified railway linking Tabora and Kigoma, before inaugurating four cargo vessels operating on Lake Tanganyika and inspecting the renovated cargo terminal at Kigoma Port.

Minister for Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa told reporters in Kigoma yesterday that the 506-kilometre electrified railway SGR is expected to transform connectivity between Tanzania's western regions and the Indian Ocean coast, reducing transport costs, improving trade competitiveness and opening new opportunities for investment.

Prof Mbarawa said the line will also link with the planned UvinzaMusongati railway connecting Burundi, positioning the Port of Dar es Salaam as the main trade gateway for countries in the Great Lakes region through the Central Corridor.

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He said the second phase of the project involves the construction of Lot six, a 506-kilometre railway from Tabora to Kigoma at an estimated cost of 2.74 billion US dollars, (about 7.12tri/-) linking Kigoma and Tabora to Shinyanga, Mwanza, Dodoma, Morogoro and Dar es Salaam.

The railway will further strengthen regional rail connectivity with Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and, eventually, Zambia.

Prof Mbarawa said the projects are part of the implementation of Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which seeks to establish an integrated transport system, improve passenger and freight services, strengthen the Central Corridor and unlock greater opportunities for trade, investment and economic growth.

Kigoma Regional Commissioner, former Inspector General of Police Ambassador Simon Sirro said the projects will mark a new chapter in the region's economic transformation by boosting transport, trade and investment.

He urged residents of Kigoma and neighbouring regions to turn out in large numbers to witness the historic event. Residents welcomed the project, describing the railway as more than a means of transport but a vital lifeline for trade, tourism and economic activity.

A resident of Mwambwe Ward in Kigoma Ujiji Municipality, Mr Ruhava Hussein, said deteriorating railway infrastructure has disrupted transport for residents and traders for many years.

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"The railway is part of our identity, but it is also the backbone of our economy. Many traders in Kigoma depend on rail transport to move goods to and from Dar es Salaam. The SGR will transform our businesses and improve our livelihoods," he said.

Mr Hussein commended the government for investing in the project, saying it demonstrates that Kigoma has not been left behind in the country's development agenda.

Another resident, Mr Idd Said of Kabwe Ward in Kigoma Ujiji Municipality, said the launch of the project will improve transport services and create new opportunities for business, investment and development.

"We thank God for this modern railway. Once it becomes operational, Kigoma will become more accessible and there will be many more opportunities for business, investment and development," he said.