Tanzania: Taca to Expand Chess Drive in Shools

Arusha — THE Tanzania Chess Association (TACA) will distribute chessboards to five schools in every region as part of a nationwide initiative to expand the game and identify young talent.

The announcement was made by TACA representative Louis Paaka during the International Chess Tournament Open 2026, organised by Elimu Yetu Development Organisation in Arusha.

Paaka said the initiative aims to introduce children to chess at an early age, describing the game as an important educational tool that develops concentration, analytical thinking, mathematical ability and decision-making skills.

"We are planning to distribute chessboards to five schools in every region so that students can learn the game from an early stage. Chess helps learners improve concentration, analytical thinking, mathematical skills and decision-making," he said.

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He said the tournament attracted more than 150 participants, the highest number recorded for a single chess event in Arusha, reflecting the sport's growing popularity in Tanzania.

According to Paaka, organised chess has already gained momentum in Dar es Salaam, Mbeya and Arusha, while plans are underway to expand the programme to Mwanza Region.

Tournament coordinator and Elimu Yetu Development Organisation librarian Johnson John said the competition was held to mark International Chess Day, observed annually on July 20th, while encouraging greater participation in the sport.

The tournament brought together players from across the country, including children aged five to nine, competitors aged 10 to 14, players aged 15 and above, and women and girls.

Participants represented primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, chess clubs and individual entrants.

"We are encouraged by the overwhelming response. It shows that more people are embracing chess, which helps build discipline, patience, critical thinking and sound decision-making," John said.

Elimu Yetu Development Organisation's Culture, Arts and Sports Manager, Shila Laizer, said the organisation uses sport as a platform to empower young people through education, talent development, vocational training, foreign languages and technology.

She said the programmes are designed to build confidence, leadership and strategic thinking while helping young people avoid risky behaviour.

One of the participants, John Shauri, a teacher at Burka Primary School, said chess improves pupils' reasoning skills and contributes to better performance in mathematics. He called on the organisation to continue supporting schools through chess training programmes.