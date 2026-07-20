Tanzania: Mwinjuma Calls for Grassroots Football Tournaments Nationwide

Dar es Salaam — DEPUTY Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Hamisi Mwinjuma (pictured), has called on leaders across the nation to organise grassroots football tournaments, saying they are essential for identifying talent and creating opportunities for young players.

Mwinjuma made the comments during the closing ceremony of the CRDB Nanauka Cup 2026 at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium on Friday. Mwinjuma said the Mtwara tournament should serve as a model for other constituencies.

"If every constituency can organise a tournament like this, Tanzania will never lack football talent. Sport creates employment, promotes unity and is an investment in the future," he said.

He commended the organisers for achieving the tournament's objectives, highlighting the identification of 20 promising footballers who will now be handed over to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for further development.

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"The biggest achievement is the identification of 20 talented young players who will continue their development through TFF," Mwinjuma said.

The month-long competition, organised by the Minister of State in the President's Office for Youth Development, Joel Nanauka, featured 18 teams drawn from wards across Mtwara Urban Constituency.

A total of 52 matches were played before thousands of supporters at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium.

Nanauka said the tournament was established to provide young footballers with a platform to showcase their abilities while strengthening the country's talent pipeline.

"Our goal was to give young players exposure and identify those with the potential to progress. We are proud that 20 players have earned an opportunity to continue their development through TFF," he said.

The tournament concluded with Naliendele FC defeating Vigaeni FC 4-3 on penalties after the final ended 1-1 in normal time.

Naliendele lifted the trophy and received 3m/- in prize money, while Vigaeni FC collected 2m/- as runners-up. The third-placed team received 1m/-.