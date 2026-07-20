Namibia: Tz Women Ready for Namibia Quadrangular Cricket Series Campaign

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Cricket Association has announced a 14-player squad for the Capricorn Eagles T20I Series in Windhoek, Namibia, with captain Neema Justine Pius leading the national women's side in the tournament scheduled to run from tomorrow to Thursday.

Vice-captain Hudaa Omary joins Pius in a squad that also includes Saum Mtae, Nasra Saidi, Agnes Qwele, Perice Kamunya, Aisha Ally, Saumu Hussen, Linda Massawe, Sheila Kizito, Sophia Jerome, Saumu Borakambi, Maria Massawe and Mwanaidi Athuman.

The team will be guided by head coach Imran Nackerdian, who will work alongside assistant coach Abubakari Alfani.

Tanzania will begin their campaign tomorrow against hosts Namibia at the HP Oval, with the match scheduled to start at 3.30 pm (EA Time).

On Wednesday, they will face Hong Kong. The side will then take on regional rivals Uganda at the HP Oval on Thursday. On Friday, Tanzania will meet hosts Namibia at the HP Oval.

The final fixtures of the round-robin campaign will be played at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground, where Tanzania will face Hong Kong on Saturday before concluding their schedule against Uganda on Sunday