South Africa: Forced or Coerced Sterilisation - Know Your Rights About Consent

A Recent Health-e News report on allegations by a young Limpopo mother, who says doctors removed her uterus without her knowledge or consent, raises questions about patients' rights before undergoing sterilisation procedures. Here's what South African law says about consent and sterilisation.

What is sterilisation and who can perform it?

Is sterilisation permanent?

What is informed consent and when is it valid?

What is forced and coerced sterilisation?

Do you believe your rights have been violated?

Read Next: A young Limpopo mother says doctors removed her uterus without her knowledge or consent.

Young Limpopo mother: 'womb removed without My knowledge or consent'

Training for healthcare workers on informed consent

In 2023, the Commission for Gender Equality called the National Department of Health to account for delays in implementing recommendations from its investigation into the forced sterilisation of HIV-positive black women.

In early 2026, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) at Wits University and 11 partner organisations again called for action, including mandatory training for maternity staff on informed consent, contraception and sterilisation.