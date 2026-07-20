Namibians Will Need to Travel to South Africa for Us Visas

The United States (US) embassy in Namibia will no longer provide visa services for Namibians looking to travel to the US.

The US state department announced last week that it is changing visa services for the African continent, reducing the number of visa consulate locations to 20.

"Effective 1 August 2026, the department of state will realign routine visa services in [Windhoek] to a regional visa hub," the department of state website says.

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Two South African consulates - Johannesburg and Cape Town - have been assigned as the designated locations for Namibians applying for non-immigrant visas. These visas are used for people who travel for tourism, business or studying.

The Namibian first reported that the US state department will be changing visa services for Namibians last month, after a report by the Associated Press leaked an internal memo about the changes.

The US says this move will advance America's priorities efficiently and effectively.

"The US department of state is realigning visa operations in Africa to regional hubs, part of a long-standing department practice that strengthens national security by promoting more uniform screening, vetting and adjudication standards," the notice says.

Americans living in Namibia will continue to get services from the embassy in Windhoek.

"Donald Trump is putting America and Americans first by strengthening national security, cutting government waste and ensuring the government works in the interests of the American people," the department says.