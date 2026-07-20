Malawi: Chargé d'Affaires, Melania R. Arreaga

20 July 2026
United States Embassy (Lilongwe)
press release

Melania R. Arreaga is the Chargé d'Affaires at U.S. Embassy Lilongwe.

She previously served at the U.S. Embassy in Ljubljana as Chargé d'Affaires from July 2024-2025 and Deputy Chief of Mission from 2022-2024. Her overseas tours included India, UAE, and Estonia, and her domestic tours were in the Operations Center and the Office of the Under Secretary for Political Affairs. Before joining the State Department, Melania was a Chicago prosecutor and deputy chief counsel for an Illinois regulatory agency. She speaks Spanish and French and studied Arabic at the Foreign Service Institute.

Melania holds a J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a B.A from George Mason University. She hails from Chicago and is married with two children.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Lilongwe.

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