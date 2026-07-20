South Africa: Former Fleet Manager Appears in Court On Charges of Fraud and Corruption

20 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has arrested a 42-year-old former Emfuleni Local Municipality Fleet Manager on charges of fraud and corruption.

The ex-employee is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates' Court this morning.

"The arrest is linked to the alleged irregular awarding and implementation of a municipal vehicle fleet tender, in which approximately R16 million was paid to a service provider for the delivery of 18 municipal vehicles, including UD trucks and bakkies," the police said in a statement.

"Investigations revealed that only seven of the contracted vehicles were delivered to the municipality, despite full payment allegedly having been made to the service provider. The investigation remains ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out," the police said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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