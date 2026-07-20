South Africa: DA Writes to Kubayi to Start Budget Independence of NPA

press release

The DA has written a follow up letter to Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi after receiving no response to our request for the National Prosecuting Authority to be granted financial independence.

This follows after the a Report of the Standing Committee on Appropriations on the Appropriations Bill, recommending that the NPA's budget be reviewed and a separate budget vote for the NPA be considered.

In our letter we request that the Minister take the following steps without delay:

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1. Initiate the necessary legislative and administrative processes to establish a separate budget vote for the National Prosecuting Authority;

2. Engage with the Minister of Finance and National Treasury to facilitate the direct appropriation of funds to the NPA;

3. Consider amendments to the National Prosecuting Authority Act and any other relevant legislation to provide for the NPA's financial and administrative autonomy;

4. Develop a clear implementation plan, with defined timelines, to achieve full fiscal independence for the NPA; and

5. Report to Parliament on the steps being taken to strengthen the institutional independence of the prosecuting authority.

If the NPA has control over its own budget, it can finally fill vacant prosecutor positions, provide training for new entrants and keep experienced prosecutors around. This will increase capacity at the NPA to convict criminals and keep South Africans safe.

Our letter stresses that the Minister has our full support in such an endeavour, and that this is a great opportunity for her to act and ensure the better prosecution of crime in South Africa.

Adv. Glynnis Breytenbach MP - DA Spokesperson On Justice and Constitutional Development