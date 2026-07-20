South Africa: Department Undertakes Raw Water Tariff Consultations

The Department of Water and Sanitation is continuing its nationwide public consultations with key stakeholders across the country to determine raw water tariffs for the 2027/28 financial year.

The consultation programme started on 13 July 2026, in Kathu, before moving to Upington and Kimberley in the Northern Cape. Further consultations are expected to continue in the Free State, Eastern Cape, North West and Gauteng.

The public engagement process is to determine raw water charges for the 2027/28 financial year through consultations with stakeholders and water users across the Vaal-Orange Catchment Management Area (VOCMA).

The VOCMA spans five provinces, including the Northern Cape, Free State, Eastern Cape, North West and Gauteng, and includes a broad range of water users.

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In accordance with the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) Act No 1 of 1999 and the Raw Water Pricing Strategy, established in terms of section 56(1) of the National Water Act No. 36 of 1998, the department undertakes annual budget planning and tariff determination.

The department said the consultation with sector organisations will enable them to make inputs to the proposed tariff increases and engage the department on issues that range from budgeting, revenue collection, and billing complexities.

"The proposed charges cover three key areas: Water Resource Management Charges, which fund water resource protection and management; Water Resource Infrastructure Charges, which support the development, operation, and maintenance of government water infrastructure; and the Water Research Levy, which funds water-related research through the Water Research Commission," the department said in a statement.

In line with its legislative mandate, the Department of Water and Sanitation is required to consult with different key stakeholders, including the mining, industrial, agricultural and energy sectors, as well as domestic water users, to ensure that the proposed tariff adjustments are informed by stakeholder input before they are finalised.

The final proposals on raw water use charges will be tabled for the Minister of Water and Sanitation for approval.