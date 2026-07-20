South Africa: PKTT Ensures Three High-Profile Cases Reach Trial Stage

The Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has commended members of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations (GCI-OPS) for their relentless efforts in ensuring that three high-profile cases reached the trial stage.

Today, members of the PKTT and GCI-OPS will appear before the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg, where accused persons, including the alleged mastermind behind the contract killings, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, will stand trial for the attempted murders of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, media personality Tebogo Thobejane, and musician DJ Vettys.

Dimpane praised the investigators for their unwavering commitment, resilience, and determination in building watertight cases against those allegedly responsible for planning and executing these attacks.

"The commencement of this trial is the result of months of meticulous investigations, intelligence-driven operations, and evidence collection by members who refused to give up until those responsible were brought before the courts," Dimpane said.

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Investigations into the three cases commenced in December 2024.

Through extensive investigative work, detectives and intelligence operatives were able to link the accused across the three matters.

The Acting National Commissioner said the State's case is supported by compelling evidence collected during the investigation.

"Our investigators have collected overwhelming evidence that exposes the role played by each accused. This evidence will be presented before the court, and we are confident that the truth will emerge during the trial."

Investigators have thus far recovered two firearms linked to the attempted murders of Joe Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys. Further forensic and ballistic evidence forms part of the State's case.

Dimpane said the beginning of the trial should serve as a warning to individuals involved in organised violent crime.

"This is a clear message to anyone who plans and executes contract killings: SAPS will pursue you relentlessly.

"We will use every available resource, every investigative tool, and every intelligence capability at our disposal to ensure that criminal syndicates are dismantled and that those responsible are removed from society for a very long time."

She said the victims and their families deserve justice and that SAPS remains committed to ensuring accountability.

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The Acting National Commissioner reiterated her confidence in the work of the Political Killings Task Team, Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations, and all investigators involved in the matter, and expressed hope that the trial will result in lengthy prison sentences for those found guilty.