South Africa: Operation Shanela II Nets Over 1 277 Suspects in the Free State

Operation Shanela II has led to the arrest of 1 277 suspects across the Free State over the past seven days, as police intensify efforts to combat crime and remove criminal elements from communities.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said intelligence-led, high-visibility operations, supported by tip-offs, were conducted simultaneously across all five districts of the province.

During the operations, a total of 36 458 individuals were stopped and searched, while 15 880 vehicles were searched.

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Detective services successfully traced and apprehended 254 wanted suspects, including several individuals with active warrants of arrest.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Labour, the Department of Home Affairs and SAPS FLASH (Firearms, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods) compliance teams.

A total of 530 premises were searched, including 2 856 farms and 966 licensed liquor outlets.

Authorities also arrested 134 undocumented foreign nationals for contravening the Immigration Act.

"The operation dealt a heavy blow to violent crime and gender-based violence (GBV), with 235 arrests for assault, 235 for rape, 52 for attempted murder, 40 for robbery, 13 for murder, 12 for attempted rape and seven for possession of unlicensed firearms.

"Efforts to clean up the streets resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects for drug dealing, while 77 individuals were caught in possession of illicit substances," SAPS said.

Authorities confiscated drugs, including mandrax, dagga, crystal meth, nyaope, cat and cocaine.

Key highlights for the week included the arrest of two suspects by the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit for possession of explosives.

"Following a warehouse raid, three men, aged 22, 44 and 56, were arrested after police discovered 339 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes. The suspects also face charges under the Immigration Act.

"Ongoing specialised operations in the Lejweleputswa District remained tightly focused on disrupting illegal mining networks, targeting illicit miners, and seizing gold-bearing material and mining equipment," police said.

Law enforcement officials issued fines to 277 drivers for contravening the National Road Traffic Act and arrested 59 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Free State Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia commended the unwavering dedication of all members, specialised units and external stakeholders involved in squeezing the space for criminals and ensuring the safety of Free State communities.