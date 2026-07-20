South Africa: Eskom Hands Over Renewable Energy Microgrid Solution At Mafikeng Provincial Hospital

Eskom has successfully installed a renewable energy microgrid solution at the Mafikeng Provincial Hospital in the North West, ensuring continued, reliable electricity supply to the institution.

According to the power utility, the microgrid will provide critical supply to units, including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), operating theatres and the Emergency Department.

The hospital provides services to some one million people in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, making it a crucial component of the province's healthcare system.

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"As we commemorate Nelson Mandela Day, we are reminded that service is measured by impact.

"This renewable energy microgrid will help ensure reliable power for critical healthcare services and strengthen energy resilience. It is a practical demonstration of Eskom's commitment to a sustainable and inclusive energy future," Eskom Group Executive for Corporate Services, Portia Mngomezulu, said.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Eskom Development Foundation, Mologadi Motshele, said the facility's handover on Mandela Day is a reflection of the power utility's commitment to changing South African lives for the better.

"It is particularly fitting that this facility is being handed over on Mandela Day. By providing a clean and reliable energy solution to support critical healthcare services, we are investing in the well-being of communities and creating lasting social impact.

"This project reflects the Eskom Development Foundation's commitment to touching the lives of South Africans positively," she said.

Powering healthcare

The energy solution is comprised of a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) installation and battery storage system, integrated through the Central Microgrid Controller (CMG).

"The project provides the hospital with a 200kW solar PV system, coupled with a 400kWh battery energy storage system as a backup supply -- sufficient electricity to efficiently meet the requirements of a provincial hospital.

"The donation of this technology solution will ensure continued reliable electricity supply, as the Eskom-supplied area is prone to cable theft, which negatively impacts power supply.

"The new equipment will assist in meeting the increasing energy demand of the hospital. The solution will also reduce the hospital's operational costs due to the reduced requirement for diesel-powered backup generation," Eskom explained.

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The power utility said projects like the one at the hospital highlight the "role that renewable energy can play in strengthening essential public services, improving energy resilience, and supporting South Africa's development objectives".

"The microgrid demonstrates how renewable energy and battery storage can be deployed to support critical public services, while contributing to South Africa's broader energy transition objectives.

"It also illustrates Eskom's ability to combine reliable baseload electricity supply with modern clean energy technologies that deliver tangible benefits to communities.

"Eskom remains committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support economic growth, social development, and a secure electricity future for all South Africans," Eskom said.