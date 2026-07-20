South Africa: SAWS Warns of a Cold Front Later This Week

20 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says a surface high-pressure system is expected to dominate the central and eastern parts of the country, while a cold front is forecast to move south of the country on Thursday.

"Isolated rain/showers are expected over the southern parts of Gauteng on Thursday (very low chance), as well as along the east and south coasts from Thursday until Saturday. Otherwise, fine and cold-to-cool conditions are expected for the week," the weather service said.

Meanwhile, Monday's forecast indicates fine and cold-to-cool conditions across most parts of the country. However, it will be partly cloudy along the coastal areas, with isolated showers possible along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal and the adjacent interior.

On Tuesday, fine conditions are expected over the south-western parts of the country. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy and warm to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible from the afternoon.

"Members of the public and stakeholders are strongly urged to continuously monitor official SAWS forecasts and warnings, as warnings will be updated as the likelihood and severity of impacts become clearer. The public is also advised to remain cautious of unauthorised or unverified information sources and refrain from distributing such information further," the weather service said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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