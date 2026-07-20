Kenya: Maraga Appoints Mkawasi Mcharo, Veteran Journalist David Makali to Key Campaign Roles

Nairobi — United Green Movement presidential candidate David Maraga has appointed diaspora leader Mkawasi Mcharo and veteran journalist David Makali to lead strategy, policy development and communications for his presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the launch of his Presidential Campaign Secretariat in Nairobi's Kileleshwa area, the former Chief Justice named Mcharo as Co-Executive Director in charge of strategy, policy and diaspora affairs, while Makali will serve as the campaign's Communication Coordinator.

Maraga said the appointments mark the beginning of a new phase of his presidential bid, aimed at expanding national support and presenting policy-driven solutions to the country's social, economic and governance challenges.

Mcharo, a scholar and governance advocate, brings more than two decades of experience in leadership, public policy and diaspora engagement. She is a founding member and former chair of the Kenya Community Abroad in the United States, where she championed diaspora participation in Kenya's democratic processes, including advocacy for dual citizenship.

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She holds master's degrees in Theatre Arts from Hunter College in New York and Diplomacy from Norwich University in Vermont, and is pursuing doctoral research on political belonging and nation-building.

Makali joins the campaign after more than 30 years in journalism, strategic communications and civil society. The veteran editor and political analyst has held senior editorial leadership positions and has advised various organisations on communications and governance.

A recipient of the 2025 Press Freedom Warrior Award from the Kenya Editors Guild, Makali is widely recognised for his advocacy of press freedom, human rights and good governance.

Maraga said the Presidential Campaign Secretariat will coordinate policy formulation, communications, stakeholder engagement and mobilisation as the campaign intensifies its preparations for the 2027 General Election.