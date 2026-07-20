Malawi's Human Rights Watchdog Demands Justice After Indian Shopkeeper 'Tortured to Death' Over Gold Theft Claims

Malawi's human rights watchdog has issued a scathing statement demanding justice for an Indian shopkeeper allegedly tortured to death by his own employers -- branding the killing 'shocking' and calling for those responsible to be hunted down and prosecuted.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission said the death of Asif Khan, a former employee of Sky Electronics in the Limbe area of Blantyre, must be investigated thoroughly, insisting that 'justice must take place' and that 'the law should take its course'.

Khan, originally from Kurla in Mumbai, is reported to have died on 6 July after being held captive for around two weeks at Mudi Location in Limbe Township, allegedly over accusations that he had stolen gold.

He is said to have been repeatedly assaulted during his captivity before succumbing to his injuries.

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He leaves behind his wife, Aamina Rafik, and their three young children.

The Malawi Police Service has confirmed it is investigating the case but has remained tight-lipped on its progress.

National Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Lael Chimtembo said officers were unable to reveal further details at this stage, in order to avoid compromising the probe.

One suspect, Ghulam Mustafa Noor Ansari, an employee of Sky Electronics, remains behind bars and is awaiting trial before the High Court.

But shockingly, at least three other individuals allegedly linked to the case are said to have fled the country in the days following Khan's death, sparking an international manhunt.

The case has caused public outrage in Malawi, with mounting speculation over an alleged wider network involving illicit gold dealings -- claims that have yet to be tested in court.

The Human Rights Commission's intervention piles further pressure on police to speed up their investigation and ensure all suspects, wherever they may now be hiding, are eventually brought to justice.