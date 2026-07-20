Malawi: Booze Crackdown - Malawi Plots Tough New Alcohol Laws to Tackle Nation's Drinking Crisis

Malawi is edging closer to a major booze crackdown after the government gave the green light to draft plans to shake up the National Alcohol Policy and overhaul the outdated Liquor Act.

The move signals a fresh push to curb harmful drinking and protect public health across the country.

The Ministry of Health led the validation exercise after months of talks with stakeholders, aiming to plug gaps in the 2017 alcohol policy and drag the Liquor Act -- first written more than 50 years ago -- into the modern age.

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Ministry of Health spokesman Chisanzwe Mafuta insisted the shake-up wasn't about scrapping everything.

"Since 2017, we have implemented a few things in the policy. The review does not mean that we have to take everything out," he said.

"Some of the issues are still relevant in addressing modern challenges, but there was limited implementation."

Mafuta revealed that draft changes to the Liquor Act are also being fine-tuned before landing in front of a Technical Working Group.

"At the moment, we are in the process of validating the comments," he said. "We have done the initial validation and we are discussing them with the Technical Working Group."

Mental health expert Dr Awalu Rodgers threw his weight behind the reforms -- but warned new laws alone won't be enough to fix Malawi's drinking problem.

"The policy could help improve the prevention and treatment of alcohol-related problems," he said.

"However, the policy alone cannot be effective. There is a need for public awareness so that people understand what the policy says."

Rodgers said dangerous myths -- that booze eases stress, boosts confidence, or is a sign of being a "grown-up" -- are fuelling the crisis.

He added that many people wrongly believe alcohol dependence is simply a "lack of self-control", stopping them seeking help.

Public health campaigner Maziko Matemba didn't hold back on the current rules, branding the 1970 Liquor Act hopelessly out of date.

"The Liquor Act of 1970 was enacted for a completely different socio-economic era and does not adequately regulate modern alcohol marketing, online promotions or the widespread availability of cheap alcoholic products," he said.

He's demanding a tougher crackdown -- including stricter enforcement of the legal drinking age, a clampdown on alcohol adverts, higher taxes on booze, and new rules banning alcohol outlets from setting up shop near schools and youth centres.

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Meanwhile, Jefferson Milanzie of the Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance Malawi Chapter confirmed the group is still locked in talks with the Ministries of Health and Homeland Security -- with a major stakeholder showdown expected in Lilongwe in early August.

If the reforms go through, Malawi could soon have some of its toughest alcohol laws in decades -- all in a bid to protect young people and slash the harm booze is doing to the nation.