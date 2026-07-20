Kenya: DIG Lagat Reviews Recovery Plans As Utumishi Girls Academy Moves Closer to Full Normalcy After Deadly Fire

Nairobi — Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat has reviewed progress toward the full recovery of Utumishi Girls Academy, receiving assurances that efforts to restore normal operations are on course following the dormitory fire that killed 16 students on May 28.

Lagat, who serves as Patron of the school, met the institution's Interim Steering Committee on Monday for an update on measures taken to facilitate the school's reopening and ensure the safety and welfare of learners.

The meeting marks the latest milestone in the academy's recovery following one of Kenya's deadliest school fire tragedies in recent years.

Committee members briefed the Deputy Inspector General on interventions implemented to restore learning, strengthen safety measures, and support the smooth resumption of academic activities.

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Lagat commended the committee for its commitment to steering the institution through the recovery process and urged members to remain focused until the school fully returns to normal operations.

"The committee has undertaken commendable work in supporting the school's recovery. I encourage you to remain committed and continue providing your services until normalcy is fully restored," he said.

Utumishi Girls Academy resumed learning on July 2 after authorities approved temporary arrangements to allow students to return to class while longer-term reconstruction plans are undertaken.

Students are currently accommodated in temporary boarding facilities that underwent safety assessments before reopening, as the government prepares for the construction of permanent dormitories to replace those destroyed in the fire.

The recovery effort has also included ongoing psychosocial support and counselling for students, staff and bereaved families as the school community continues to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.

The deadly blaze, which claimed the lives of 16 students, triggered nationwide concern over safety standards in boarding schools and renewed calls for stronger fire prevention measures, emergency preparedness and mental health support for learners.

Government agencies have pledged to fast-track reconstruction works while strengthening safety protocols in learning institutions across the country.