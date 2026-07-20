Algeria: President of the Republic Holds One-On-One Talks With Spanish PM

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held Monday, one-on-one talks with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, who is on a working and friendship visit to Algeria.

Earlier, the President of the Republic had extended an official welcome to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic.

Pedro Sanchez arrived in Algiers for a working and friendship visit.

He was welcomed, upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene International Airport, by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, accompanied by the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf; the Minister of State, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Mohamed Arkab; and the Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of Diplomatic Affairs, Amar Abba, as well as Algeria's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Abdelfettah Daghmoum.