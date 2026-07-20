Kenya: Gachagua Says Critics Miss the Point of Dcp's Ol Kalou Celebrations

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended the prolonged celebrations following the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, arguing that the result represented more than a single electoral win and signaled what he described as a turning point in Kenya's politics.

Speaking during a thanksgiving luncheon held in honour of newly elected Ol Kalou MP Samuel Kamau Waweru, Gachagua dismissed criticism from President William Ruto's allies who questioned the scale of the celebrations.

"We are not celebrating one election. We are celebrating what it means and what it has proven for the country," Gachagua said.

According to the former deputy president, the by-election demonstrated that voters could reject financial inducements and state-backed campaigns, despite what he claimed was an unprecedented deployment of government resources during the contest.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Gachagua alleged that the government deployed Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Members of Parliament, parastatal chiefs, security officers and billions of shillings worth of projects to influence the outcome, but maintained that voters still backed the opposition candidate.

He described the result as a "miracle," telling the new MP that the victory showed "miracles do happen."

The DCP leader argued that the outcome had shattered what he termed the perception that President Ruto could use state resources and money to secure re-election in 2027.

"The people of Ol Kalou have proven to Kenyans that money alone cannot determine an election," he said, adding that the victory had renewed confidence among opposition supporters across the country.

Gachagua further claimed that voters rejected what he described as last-minute development projects rolled out during the campaign, including road works, electricity connections, water projects and distribution of household items.

He said residents questioned why such projects only appeared during the campaign period and not in neighbouring constituencies.

Beyond celebrating the victory, Gachagua declared that the contest had firmly established the Democratic Congress Party as the dominant political outfit in the Mt Kenya region.

He likened DCP's rise to the emergence of The National Alliance (TNA) ahead of the 2013 General Election and UDA's dominance before the 2022 polls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The consolidation of the mountain vote against William Ruto is complete," he said, urging party officials to shift their focus from consolidating support in Mt Kenya to expanding into Western Kenya, the Coast and other regions.

He tasked party leaders with intensifying voter registration campaigns among young people and strengthening DCP structures ahead of the next General Election.

Gachagua also repeated allegations that security officers disrupted voting in the latter part of polling day, claiming turnout had reached 57 per cent before what he termed voter suppression.

He stated that residents remained at polling stations to safeguard ballot boxes until counting was completed.

The former deputy president urged opposition supporters to begin preparing early to protect votes in future elections, saying voter mobilisation and vigilance would be critical in 2027.

Gachagua used the event to renew calls for political unity in the Mt Kenya region, warning against efforts to split the voting bloc.

While criticising President Ruto and several of his allies, he struck a conciliatory tone towards Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, saying political attacks against him should cease for now.

He said preserving unity within the region remained essential as the opposition prepares for the next election, adding that DCP would now concentrate on building alliances in other parts of the country.

During the event, Gachagua also urged supporters to back local musicians and cultural artists, saying they had stood with the community during difficult political moments and deserved continued support.