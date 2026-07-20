South Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to Hold a Press Conference On Wednesday in Johannesburg

20 July 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, will hold a Press Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa on on Wednesday, 22 July at 12h00 local time (10h00 GMT).

The CAF President Dr Motsepe will address members of the media on a number of CAF and African Football matters including reflecting on Africa's performance at the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 and several other developments at CAF and African Football.

EVENT DETAILS

  • DATE : Wednesday, 22 July, 2026
  • VENUE: Sandton Sun Hotel, Johannesburg
  • TIME : 12:00 (CAT) / 10h00 GMT

Read the original article on CAF.

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