South Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to Hold a Press Conference On Wednesday in Johannesburg

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, will hold a Press Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa on on Wednesday, 22 July at 12h00 local time (10h00 GMT).

The CAF President Dr Motsepe will address members of the media on a number of CAF and African Football matters including reflecting on Africa's performance at the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 and several other developments at CAF and African Football.

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