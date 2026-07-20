Kenya: Tourism PS Slams Gachagua's Call for Tourists, Investors to Shun Kenya

Nairobi — Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has criticized Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua over his call for foreign tourists and investors to avoid Kenya, describing the remarks as "irresponsible" and warning they risk undermining investor confidence and livelihoods supported by one of the country's biggest economic sectors.

In a statement issued Monday, Bitok said Gachagua's remarks threatened years of work by the government and private sector to market Kenya as a safe and competitive global tourism destination.

"The State Department for Tourism has noted with concern recent remarks urging foreign tourists and investors to avoid visiting Kenya on account of alleged incidents of insecurity in the country," Bitok said.

"These remarks are unfortunate and irresponsible. They undermine the concerted efforts by the Government and stakeholders across the tourism value chain to strengthen our tourism sector through carefully designed branding, marketing and destination promotion initiatives."

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The PS defended the country's tourism record, noting that Kenya welcomed about 2.7 million international visitors last year and remains on track to achieve its target of five million international arrivals by 2028.

He said tourism contributes nearly 10 percent of Kenya's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), injected approximately Sh1.7 trillion into the economy last year, and supports nearly two million jobs, directly and indirectly.

"Any action or statement that unnecessarily erodes confidence in Kenya as a safe and attractive destination places these livelihoods and economic gains at risk," Bitok said.

He warned that the global tourism industry is highly sensitive to perceptions of security and stability, arguing that alarmist statements could quickly damage a reputation that has taken years to build.

"Kenya has worked diligently to position itself as a premier tourism destination renowned for its unique wildlife, breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture and world-class hospitality. We cannot afford to undermine this hard-earned global reputation through negative portrayals that do not reflect the resilience of our tourism sector or the reality experienced by millions of visitors," he said.

Bitok urged political leaders to keep tourism out of partisan politics, saying the industry is a strategic national asset whose success benefits millions of ordinary Kenyans.

"Tourism should remain insulated from political contestation and the turbulence of political seasons. Protecting Kenya's image as a preferred destination is a shared national responsibility that transcends political affiliation," he said.

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He added that leaders with concerns about the sector should raise them responsibly and in a manner that strengthens institutions rather than harms one of Kenya's key economic pillars.

The PS reaffirmed the government's commitment to working with local and international tourism stakeholders to ensure visitors continue to enjoy a safe, secure and memorable experience, while encouraging tourists and investors to continue choosing Kenya for leisure, business and investment.

The statement followed remarks by Gachagua during a church service at ACK St. Thomas Cathedral in Kerugoya on Sunday, in which he urged tourists and foreign investors to postpone visits to Kenya, claiming the country had become unsafe due to rising insecurity.

"Our tourists are not safe in our country. There are too many goons. Tourists should suspend their visits until next year," Gachagua said.

He also urged investors to delay investing in Kenya until next year, accusing the government of failing to guarantee security.

The former deputy president made the remarks days after his party's victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, intensifying criticism of President William Ruto's administration and renewing his political campaign ahead of the 2027 General Election.