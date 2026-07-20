Nigeria: Betpawa Pays Out $1.6m From Its Locker Room Bonus Programme

betPawa, one of the leading sports betting brands in the African continent, has paid out in the excess of $1.67 million to date across eight markets -- Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Cameroon.

According to a full year verified data report from its Locker Room Bonus programme, the numbers describe something few private-sector sports initiatives in Africa have managed to build: a repeatable, technology-driven model that pays domestic league athletes directly and instantly, at the same rate for men and women's squads.

"The programme has paid more than US$1.67 million to date across eight markets -- Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Cameroon. It has reached 7,000 players across 387 teams through 47,000+ individual payouts, covering over 3000 matches," the report stated.

The report also stated that what sets the programme apart is that the parity is structural rather than promotional.

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"In Ghana, players in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League receive the same per-win bonus as players in the men's Premier League," it said.

It stated that these lofty payouts represent how betPawa Founder, Kresten Buch, "thinks about the problem. For Buch, the Locker Room Bonus was conceived as economics. A player who wins has earned something, and the old model failed on a simple point: it made athletes wait weeks for money that was already theirs. LRB is the answer to that. Payment the same day, the same amount, settled before the player has left the dressing room, whether that player is a man or a woman".

The report insisted that the payouts were not charity.

"It's not charity in the sense that we are giving equal amount of money to everyone," Buch said. "We are supporting competitiveness by paying the winners. It's an outcome-based payment."

For Mr Eazi, Chairman of Choplife Gaming and ambassador of the betPawa Locker Room Bonus, the value is not only the money, it is the respect built into a system that rewards achievement without favour, and the discipline of telling it straight: a winning player, a real reward, nothing dressed up.

"Nobody's being rescued here. These are real players, real wins, real money in their hands. You don't dress that up. It has to be real. They earned it," he said.

betPawa is now positioning the model for extension into more markets, more leagues and more sports with the recent inclusion of Kenya Volleyball Federation.

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The Locker Room Bonus is betPawa's direct-to-player performance reward programme.

Winning players and technical staff in partner leagues are paid instantly via mobile money, verified through pawaPass, immediately after a victory.

The programme operates across eight African markets in football and basketball, at equal rates for men and women's squads.