Africa: Torres Strikes in Extra Time As Spain Edge Argentina to Lift World Cup

Spain were crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after Ferran Torres' extra-time winner sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina in a gripping final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

After 90 minutes failed to separate the two footballing giants, Torres finally broke the deadlock a minute into the second period of extra time, finishing brilliantly in the 106th minute after being set up by Nico Williams to hand La Roja their world title.

The final had been a tense and fiercely contested affair, with neither side able to find a breakthrough during regulation time despite several promising attacks.

Argentina's frustration was evident throughout the encounter as Lautaro Martínez, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández and Cristian Romero were all shown yellow cards. Head coach Lionel Scaloni was also booked in extra time as emotions boiled over on the touchline.

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Spain dominated possession for long periods but were repeatedly denied by Argentina's disciplined defence before Luis de la Fuente's substitutions proved decisive.

Introduced during the contest, Torres made the defining contribution when he latched onto Williams' pass and calmly slotted home beyond the Argentine goalkeeper in the 106th minute, sparking wild celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters.

Argentina pushed desperately for an equaliser in the closing stages, with Alexis Mac Allister receiving a yellow card in the 111th minute as the South Americans threw everything forward. However, Spain held firm through the remaining minutes of extra time to preserve their slender advantage.

The victory crowned a remarkable World Cup campaign for Spain, who navigated a difficult knockout route before defeating Argentina in the final to reclaim football's biggest prize.

For Lionel Messi and Argentina, it was a heartbreaking end to an impressive tournament, with the reigning finalists unable to find a response after Torres' decisive strike ended their hopes of lifting the trophy.