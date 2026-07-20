Africa: World Cup Final Deadlocked As Spain, Argentina Cancel Each Other Out At Half-Time

Spain and Argentina remain locked at 0-0 at half-time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after a tense and closely contested opening 45 minutes at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock despite enjoying spells of possession in a cagey first half, with both defences standing firm in a match befitting football's biggest occasion.

The only notable incident before the interval came in the 41st minute when Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez was shown a yellow card following a robust challenge.

With the scores level at the break, the second half promises to deliver the decisive moments as Spain chase a fourth World Cup crown while Argentina seek to retain the title they won four years ago.