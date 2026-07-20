Nigeria: Flood - Gov Eno Orders Evacuation of Victims, Revokes Occupancy Certificates of Affected Buildings

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered the evacuation of residents affected by recent flash floods and directed the revocation of Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os) for buildings obstructing natural waterways, as part of measures to tackle recurring flooding in the state.

The governor issued the directive after inspecting flood-ravaged communities in Uyo on Sunday, where hundreds of residents were displaced and homes and farmlands submerged following heavy rainfall.

Governor Eno also gave a one-week deadline for a comprehensive review of the state's drainage master plan to provide both immediate and long-term solutions to persistent flooding.

To prevent future environmental and humanitarian crises, he directed relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to relocate affected residents and commence the demolition of structures built on designated drainage channels and flood paths.

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Speaking during a meeting with key stakeholders after touring the affected areas, the governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to addressing the flooding challenge through coordinated action.

He directed the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Works, Akwa Ibom State Waste Management Agency, consultants, contractors and other relevant stakeholders to immediately develop a detailed action plan within the stipulated timeframe.

Governor Eno described flooding as a shared responsibility, stressing that while government would continue investing in infrastructure, residents must stop indiscriminate waste disposal and keep drains and waterways free of obstruction.

"I sympathise with our people who have been affected by the flood. This is, however, not entirely a man-made situation, even though we have worsened the problem by blocking natural water channels with buildings.

"The essence of this inspection is to assess the situation firsthand so that we can properly align our discussions with the state's flood prevention master plan. Any building obstructing the natural waterways within the city will have to give way to ensure the free flow of stormwater through the drainage system.

"We must all cultivate the habit of clearing our gutters and waterways for our collective good. Some of the buildings here have been severely affected. We will engage the owners, revoke their Certificates of Occupancy where necessary, and provide appropriate compensation to enable the removal of such structures so that the waterways can function effectively," he said.

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The governor commended contractors and emergency response agencies for swiftly desilting blocked drains, evacuating refuse and clearing debris from affected communities.

"I sincerely appreciate the State Emergency Response Team, led by the Deputy Governor, as well as the contractors who have made enormous sacrifices to mitigate the flood situation. They have demonstrated commendable commitment through their prompt response and intervention in providing relief to affected communities," he added.

Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi praised Governor Eno's proactive leadership and commitment to protecting lives and property, while the Chairman of the Osongama Estate Extension Residents Association, Hon. Ofonmbuk Ukim, thanked the governor for personally visiting the affected communities and pledging lasting flood-control measures.

Areas inspected during the assessment tour included Ikot Ekpene Road, Nkemba Trough Road, Osongama Estate Extension and Edet Akpan Avenue.