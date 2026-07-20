Africa: We Have Grown Together - Spain World Cup Winning Coach, De La Fuente

An emotional Spain coach Luis de la Fuente spoke of his pride in his players after they won the second World Cup in the country's history.

"I feel especially proud of this generation of footballers who have grown with this idea... giving us an example of a group, of a family," he said.

"They are players with exceptional talent. For me, it has been an honour to have accompanied them on this journey. "

De la Fuente, who also coached them to the Euro 2024 crown, added: "I'm very emotional, looking back. We have won everything, and that is wonderful.

"They are a generation of footballers who are a source of pride for Spain. Together, we are stronger."

The 65-year-old coach said he believed Spain should have won the game earlier than the 106th-minute goal by Ferran Torres that settled a tense final, but he praised Argentina 'keeper Emi Martinez for an inspired performance.

Argentina had Enzo Fernandez sent off for a second yellow card in the 93rd minute before the game went into extra time.

"I think the game should have been decided earlier. Dibu's great saves prevented us from winning sooner, but it is a World Cup final and, even with ten players at the end, you have to suffer," de la Fuente said.