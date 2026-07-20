Namibia: Ross Makes It Five in a Row

The fifth RMB Brandberg Backyard Ultra will be remembered as a landmark edition, with both the men's and women's course records falling during an unforgettable weekend of endurance in Uis.

This year, 77 Ultra runners (54 men and 23 women) lined up for the main event, joined by 85 Challenge runners (up to six laps) and 44 Fun Run participants. Together, they made the fifth edition another wonderful celebration of backyard running in the shadow of Namibia's iconic Brandberg.

The race produced a historic finish.

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For the first time in Brandberg Backyard Ultra history, runners were still on the course as the sun rose over the Brandberg. After switching to the night route at 18h00 on Saturday evening, the remaining runners returned to the day time course for Lap 25 on Sunday morning, welcomed by supporters who had stayed through the night to cheer them on.

By then, only two runners remained: André Ross (54), the undefeated four-time champion and holder of the men's course record of 22 laps (147.53 km), and Kim Sonntag (44) from South Africa.

What followed was a remarkable display of consistency, grit and determination.

Lap after lap they headed back out together. Ross remained incredibly consistent throughout the race, returning almost every lap at around the 42-minute mark, while Sonntag typically arrived with five or six minutes to spare before the next lap began.

With each passing hour, the atmosphere in the race village grew as supporters gathered to welcome them back with enthusiastic applause and encouragement.

Both runners had already secured their place in the record books.

Ross surpassed his own men's course record and went on to complete 26 laps (174.36 km), equalling the Namibian Backyard Ultra record that he set during the 2024 Backyard Ultra World Team Championships in Swakopmund.

Sonntag also delivered an outstanding performance, breaking the women's course record with 25 laps (167.65 km).

The race reached its conclusion when both runners started Lap 26 together. In Backyard Ultra racing, each 6.706 km lap must be completed within one hour for it to count. Ross once again finished comfortably within the time limit. Kim fought all the way to the finish but arrived just over the hour, meaning her 26th lap could not be counted. Under Backyard Ultra rules, Ross became the only official finisher of Lap 26 and was declared the winner.

There were many outstanding performances throughout the field.

Donatus Aihuki completed 21 laps, while Buks Gous and Milton Kimbini each reached 20 laps. Past women's course record holder Danielle Zimny completed an excellent 18 laps, while Naudé Dreyer, Richard Reid and Tobias Verwey all reached 17 laps.

Runners also had to contend with unusually warm winter conditions, with temperatures climbing into the mid-30s during the day. Fortunately, many reported a welcome cool breeze along sections of the route.

Every Backyard Ultra tells a different story. Whether a runner completed one lap or twenty-six, every lap represented a personal challenge overcome. Namibia Ultra Trails congratulates every participant for pushing their own boundaries and contributing to another memorable edition of the event.

The support throughout the weekend was exceptional. Family members, crews, fellow runners and spectators created an atmosphere that carried competitors through every lap, especially during the final hours of the race. Their energy and encouragement became part of every runner's journey.

Adding to the excitement, Kosmos 94.1 was on site throughout the event, sharing regular live crosses and updates as the race unfolded. Listeners across Namibia were able to follow the drama hour by hour, right through to the record-breaking finish on Sunday morning.

Namibia Ultra Trails extends its sincere thanks to our presenting partner, RMB Namibia, and to all our sponsors and conservation partners for their continued support. We also appreciate the many sponsors who joined us in person over the weekend and shared in the experience.

A special thank you goes to Brandberg Rest Camp for once again opening its doors to us. Thank you for your warm hospitality, wonderful meals and for providing the perfect home for the RMB Brandberg Backyard Ultra. Your team played a huge part in making the weekend such a success.

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The Brandberg Backyard Ultra is about more than running. The event also raises much-needed funds for Namibian conservation. This year's beneficiaries are Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, Ocean Conservation Namibia and the Pangolin Conservation & Research Foundation, continuing our commitment to protecting Namibia's unique wildlife and wild spaces.

Our annual silent WhatsApp auction in support of these conservation organisations opens on Monday, 20 July. We encourage everyone to support this important initiative. Auction details, together with event photographs and updates, can be found on our social media platforms and on the Namibia Ultra Trails website at www.namibiaultratrails.com.

Finally, thank you to our team members and every supporter. Congratulations to every runner who stood on the start line. Every lap counts; every lap tells a story, and together you made the fifth RMB Brandberg Backyard Ultra one to remember.