Uganda: MP Mubangizi Donates Shs2 Million to Buweekula Team Ahead of Buluuli Clash

- Defending Masaza Cup champions Buweekula have received a timely financial boost after Buweekula South Member of Parliament Dedan Mubangizi donated Shs2 million towards the team's preparations for their crucial match against Buluuli Ssaza on Sunday.

The donation comes as the team grapples with financial challenges, particularly transport and logistical costs for players and officials.

Team leaders said the contribution would ease financial pressure and boost players' morale ahead of the must-win encounter.

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While handing over the funds, Mubangizi reaffirmed his commitment to supporting sports development in Buweekula, describing the team as a unifying force for the people of the county.

"As a patron of Buweekula FC, I have always stood with this team and I will continue supporting it whenever the need arises. Buweekula FC belongs to all of us and it deserves our collective support because it brings our people together and promotes the image of our county," Mubangizi said.

He said sports development remains one of the key pillars of his leadership agenda, particularly in nurturing young talent.

"During my campaigns, I emphasized the need to develop talents among our young people. Football and other sporting disciplines provide opportunities for youth to showcase their abilities, earn a living and contribute positively to society. Supporting Buweekula FC is part of fulfilling that commitment," he said.

Mubangizi also urged the players to remain focused as they seek to retain the Masaza Cup title they won in 2025.

"I encourage our players to give their best on the pitch and make Buweekula proud. We have talented players and a strong technical team. With determination and unity, I believe we can successfully defend the trophy," he added.

After a mixed start to the 2026 Masaza Cup campaign, Buweekula have regained momentum in recent matches, raising hopes among supporters of another successful title defence.

Buweekula Ssaza Team Chairperson Richard Kasumba hailed the legislator for his continued support, saying the donation came at a critical moment.

"We are very grateful to Hon. Dedan Mubangizi for standing with Buweekula FC. He has been one of the people who have consistently supported this team over the years. At a time when we were struggling with finances, especially transport and logistics, his contribution has come as a rescue and a morale booster to both players and the management," Kasumba said.

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He said the donation demonstrated the MP's commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

"His support sends a strong message that our leaders believe in sports and in the potential of our young people. We pledge to continue working hard and ensuring that Buweekula remains competitive as we fight to retain the Masaza Cup," he added.

Kasumba also thanked leaders from Mubende for rallying behind the team, noting that fundraising efforts have largely been supported by area legislators, including Mubende Municipality MP Sumayah Nabawanuka.

"We are grateful that our Members of Parliament have continued to answer our call whenever we approach them, and we appeal to other stakeholders and well-wishers to join the effort of supporting Buweekula," he said.