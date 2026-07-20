Uganda: Mubende Receives Climate Smart Agriculture Vehicle, Distributes 43,000 Hand Hoes to Farmers

Mubende District has received a vehicle from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to strengthen the implementation of the World Bank-funded Climate Smart Agriculture Programme.

The vehicle will be used to monitor and supervise programme activities across the district, with officials also announcing that motorcycles will soon be provided to support field operations.

The handover coincided with the launch of the distribution of 43,000 hand hoes to farmers, bringing the total number of hoes supplied to the district under the government programme to more than 130,000.

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According to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) population figures, Mubende District has about 520,000 residents living in 132,046 households across four constituencies.

With agriculture remaining the district's main economic activity, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and with support from the World Bank, has continued to roll out initiatives aimed at improving agricultural productivity and helping farmers adapt to climate change.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, District Production Officer Fred Kisakye described the Climate Smart Agriculture Programme as a key intervention for improving resilience and increasing farmers' incomes.

"This programme is a game changer for our farmers because it promotes modern farming practices that can withstand changing weather conditions. Through continuous monitoring and technical support, we expect to see improved productivity and better livelihoods among farming communities," Kisakye said.

He noted that the vehicle would address transport challenges that have hindered extension workers from effectively monitoring activities across the district.

"The vehicle will enable our extension teams and programme officers to effectively monitor activities across the district. Previously, movement was a challenge, but this support will help us reach farmers in all corners of Mubende," he said.

The district's Principal Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Edson Ssali, welcomed the support, saying it comes at a critical time as implementation of the programme gathers pace.

"This vehicle comes at the right time when we are scaling up implementation of the Climate Smart Agriculture Programme. It will strengthen supervision, accountability and service delivery to our farmers," Ssali said.

At the same event, district officials resumed the distribution of 43,000 hand hoes to farmers who had not benefited from earlier phases of the government programme.

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Ssali said the tools are expected to improve agricultural productivity and household incomes.

"These hand hoes are meant to support farmers who may not have benefited in the previous phases. Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy, and such interventions will help households increase food production and fight poverty," he said.

District leaders also thanked President Museveni and the government for continued investment in agriculture through programmes aimed at transforming rural livelihoods.

"We appreciate President Museveni and the government for continuously investing in agriculture. The provision of farm tools and implementation of programmes such as Climate Smart Agriculture demonstrate the government's commitment to transforming the livelihoods of farmers," Ssali added.

Mubende's major agricultural enterprises include maize, beans and bananas, while livestock farming remains an important source of income for many households.