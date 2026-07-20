Malawi: Coca-Cola Malawi to Host FIFA World Cup Final Viewing At Casa Milano

Coca-Cola Malawi is set to give football fans a memorable FIFA World Cup final experience by hosting a live public viewing of Sunday's showpiece match at Casa Milano, Area 10, in Lilongwe.

The initiative forms part of the company's efforts to build excitement around the FIFA World Cup while complementing its ongoing Sangalala ndi Coca-Cola promotion, which has seen consumers win a variety of prizes since its launch.

Coca-Cola Malawi Marketing Manager Angella Nyundo said the public viewing is designed to unite football lovers and create a vibrant atmosphere as fans watch the climax of the world's biggest football tournament together.

"We want to bring football fans together to celebrate the FIFA World Cup final in an exciting and memorable environment," Nyundo said, adding that the event reflects the company's commitment to connecting with consumers through shared experiences.

She also expressed satisfaction with the response to the Sangalala ndi Coca-Cola promotion, noting that many consumers have continued to walk away with prizes throughout the campaign.

Nyundo encouraged football enthusiasts to attend the public viewing and enjoy the excitement of the World Cup final alongside fellow supporters.

The event is expected to draw large crowds, offering fans the chance to experience the passion of the tournament's biggest match in a lively communal setting while celebrating the spirit of football.