Uganda: Absa Crowns Champions At 2026 Chairman's Bell Golf Tournament

Absa Bank Uganda has successfully concluded the 2026 Absa Chairman's Bell Golf Tournament, marking a week-long celebration of golfing excellence, competition, and community at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.

The tournament climaxed with a vibrant 19th Hole awards ceremony, where outstanding performers across four categories were recognised for their achievements.

Backed by a Shs185 million title sponsorship from Absa Bank Uganda, the tournament marked the bank's eighth consecutive year as the title sponsor. This year's edition attracted more than 400 participants, including 32 professional golfers, 58 gross amateurs, and 71 caddies who competed in the newly introduced caddies' category.

A total prize purse of Shs28 million was awarded to top performers across the different categories.

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Winners in the four categories -- Caddies, Gross Amateurs, Professionals, and the prestigious Main Event -- were honoured during the 19th Hole ceremony following a week of intense competition.

Among the standout performers was Grace Kasango, who emerged winner in the Professionals category after defeating Ronald Rugumayo in a three-hole playoff following a tie on the final day.

Joseph Kasozi and Judith Komugisha won the men's and women's gross amateur categories respectively.

A key highlight of this year's tournament was the introduction of the inaugural Caddies Tournament, a dedicated competition aimed at giving caddies a professional platform to showcase their skills and support talent development within the sport.

Basil Akinoi and Joweria Namanda emerged winners in the men's and women's caddies categories respectively.

Speaking during the 19th Hole awards ceremony, Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director David Wandera said the bank's continued investment in the tournament demonstrates its commitment to growing golf and creating opportunities within the sport.

"Eight years in, this tournament keeps proving why it is worth investing in. What stood out for me this year was the Caddies Tournament. Giving our local caddies a professional competitive stage of their own is an initiative we are genuinely proud to have backed, and we fully intend to scale it further. We are honoured to be part of these stories alongside the Uganda Golf Club. Congratulations to every competitor who pushed through the week," Wandera said.

Beyond the competition, this year's tournament marked a significant milestone in the history of Uganda Golf Club, with the ceremonial ringing of the Bell transitioning from the Club Captain to the Club Chairman, reflecting the evolution of one of the tournament's longstanding traditions.

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Uganda Golf Club Chairman Paul Nuwagaba welcomed Absa Bank Uganda's continued partnership, saying the tournament remains an important platform for celebrating tradition, leadership, and the growth of golf in Uganda.

"This tournament remains a celebration of tradition, leadership, and the enduring spirit of our club. We are proud to partner with Absa Bank Uganda, whose continued support enables us to grow the game, nurture talent, and create inclusive opportunities for all who are passionate about golf," Nuwagaba said.