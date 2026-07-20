Uganda: IGCP, UWA Urge Hotels to Brief Tourists On Gorilla Tracking Rules to Protect Endangered Primates

The International Gorilla Conservation Programme (IGCP) and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) have urged hotel and lodge operators to consistently educate tourists on gorilla tracking guidelines to safeguard endangered mountain gorillas from human-transmitted diseases.

The call was made during a one-day sensitisation workshop for hotel and lodge operators held at Ichumbi Hotel in Kisoro Municipality. The training aimed to strengthen responsible mountain gorilla tourism by ensuring hospitality providers are well-informed about conservation regulations.

Henry Mutabazi, the IGCP Country Coordinator, said hotel and lodge operators are often the first point of contact for tourists and spend considerable time interacting with them before they embark on gorilla tracking expeditions. He said equipping them with accurate information would help reinforce compliance with conservation guidelines.

"The rules were established by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to protect gorillas from diseases transmitted by humans. They include maintaining a minimum distance of seven to 10 metres from gorillas at all times, wearing face masks during tracking, refraining from tracking gorillas when feeling unwell, and avoiding the use of flash photography," Mutabazi said.

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Geoffrey Twinomuhangi, the Senior Warden in charge of Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, urged hotels and lodges located near gorilla habitats to avoid planting crops that could attract gorillas onto their premises. He warned that allowing gorillas access to human food significantly increases the risk of disease transmission.

Twinomuhangi also appealed to residents not to kill stray wild animals that wander into communities but instead report them to UWA for safe rescue and relocation.

"The tourism sector is currently in its peak season, with increased bookings following Uganda's discharge of its last confirmed Ebola patient. Tourism continues to provide benefits such as improved mental well-being, broader worldviews, and skills development, while Uganda remains an affordable destination for both international and domestic visitors," Twinomuhangi said.

Yuventine Ochwo, the Assistant Tourism and Hospitality Officer at Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, encouraged hotel operators to regularly visit the UWA Information Centre to stay updated on tourism information and conservation guidelines.

He noted that accommodation facilities serve as a vital link between visitors and local tourism attractions and should ensure tourists enjoy safe, memorable, and responsible experiences.

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Meanwhile, Valentine Ochwo, Environment Officer at the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), advised hotel and lodge operators to conduct an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and obtain a NEMA compliance certificate before undertaking any construction projects.

"Complying with environmental regulations will help operators avoid heavy fines, closure of facilities, or demolition arising from environmental violations," Ochwo said.