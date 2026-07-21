Nigeria: Fencing Has Vastly Improved in Nigeria, Says Patricia Aiyenuro

Patricia Aiyenuro is the President of British Fencing and an Executive Committee Member of the Fédération Internationale d'Escrime (FIE). She made history as the first black woman to head a national sports association in Europe, she spoke about the forthcoming Commonwealth Championships taking place in Lagos cum the gains of staging the tournament for Nigeria Fencing Federation

How excited are you about the staging of this year's Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Lagos?

I am genuinely excited to see the Commonwealth Fencing Championships taking place in Lagos. It's an important milestone, not just for Nigeria but for fencing across the Commonwealth. Hosting major championships in different regions helps broaden the sport's reach, creates new opportunities for athletes, and demonstrates that world-class events can be successfully delivered beyond the traditional hosting nations.

The Championships are always about more than medals--they are an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our fencing community and strengthen relationships between member nations.

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Having participated in previous tournaments hosted in Nigeria, do you believe the Nigeria Fencing Federation has now acquired the experience needed to successfully stage an event of this magnitude?

Absolutely. Every international event provides valuable experience, and the Nigeria Fencing Federation has consistently demonstrated a willingness to learn and improve. Over recent years they have hosted international competitions that have strengthened both their organisational capability and their technical expertise.

Hosting a Commonwealth Championships is undoubtedly a significant undertaking, but I believe the Federation has shown the commitment, professionalism and ambition required. They have also benefited from growing collaboration with international partners and the wider fencing community.

What are your personal expectations for Lagos as it prepares to host the championships?

I expect a highly competitive championship, excellent hospitality and an enthusiastic atmosphere. Lagos is a vibrant city with tremendous energy, and I hope visiting athletes and officials will experience both the quality of the competition and the warmth of Nigerian hospitality.

I also hope the Championships inspire more young people in Nigeria to take up fencing. Major sporting events often leave a lasting legacy by encouraging participation and raising awareness of the sport.

In your view, what benefits will hosting this event bring to Nigeria--both for the sport of fencing and for the wider sporting community?

Hosting an event of this scale can have lasting benefits. For fencing, it provides increased visibility, strengthens coaching and officiating standards, and creates opportunities to develop volunteers and event organisers.

Beyond fencing, it demonstrates Nigeria's ability to host major international sporting events, which can enhance confidence among international federations and potential investors. It also provides economic benefits through tourism and showcases Nigeria to the wider Commonwealth sporting family.

Perhaps most importantly, it gives young athletes the chance to see elite competition on home soil, which can be incredibly inspiring.

England has traditionally dominated the tournament. Do you think they can repeat that success in Lagos this year?

England has consistently been one of the strongest nations in Commonwealth fencing because of the depth of its athlete pathway and the strength of its domestic competition. I expect England to be highly competitive once again. However, other commonwealth countries are now just as competitive so therefore I think this year there will be more spread of medals across all the commonwealth nations. Countries such as, India, Jamaica, Wales, Australia, South Africa, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, Kenya and the host nation Nigeria have all invested in developing their programmes. I anticipate very competitive competition across all three weapons, and no team can take success for granted.

What are your impressions of the current state of fencing in Nigeria?

The progress has been encouraging. Nigeria has invested in developing athletes, coaches and competitions, and we have seen Nigerian fencers becoming increasingly competitive at continental and international level.

Like many developing fencing nations, there are still challenges around infrastructure, funding and access to regular high-level competition. However, the trajectory is positive, and the enthusiasm within the Nigerian fencing community is evident.

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Continued investment in grassroots participation, coach education and youth development will be key to sustaining that momentum.

From your observations, do you see Nigeria having a realistic chance of qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games?

Yes, I believe it is a realistic ambition. Olympic qualification in fencing is extremely competitive, and no nation can assume qualification. Success depends on consistent performances throughout the qualification period and competing regularly against the world's best athletes.

Nigeria has already demonstrated that it can produce talented international fencers, and with continued investment, strong athlete support and regular exposure to high-level competition, there is every reason to be optimistic about its prospects for Los Angeles 2028.

Whether qualification ultimately comes through individual rankings or continental pathways, the important thing is that Nigeria continues building a sustainable high-performance programme that will benefit not only the next Olympic cycle but future generations of athletes as well.