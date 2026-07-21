Sudan: TSC Member Nowara Abu Mohamed Arrives in Northern State, Pledges to Follow Up On Key Issues

- Member of Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed arrived in Northern State on Sunday for a several-day official visit.

She was received at Dongola Airport by Northern State Wali Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Abdulhamid Ibrahim, members of the state government, the State Security Committee, and a number of senior officials.

Upon her arrival, Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed held a joint meeting with the Northern State Council of Ministers and the State Security Committee to review the overall situation in the state, with particular focus on the security situation and the performance of the executive institutions.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the official spokesperson for the State Council of Ministers and Secretary-General of the Northern State Government, Mahjoub Mohamed Sayed Ahmed, said the meeting was held to brief the TSC member on the state's overall security and administrative conditions. He added that she expressed satisfaction with the general performance and the functioning of various sectors.

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The meeting also reviewed the key challenges facing the state government, particularly in the electricity, health, education, and water sectors, as well as issues related to agriculture, which were identified as top priorities during the current phase.

Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed pledged to follow up on these issues with the relevant federal authorities and work toward appropriate solutions to support the state government's efforts and improve services for citizens.