Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms Government Support for Voluntary Repatriation Efforts

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has reaffirmed the government's support for the voluntary repatriation of Sudanese citizens, describing it as a strategic priority for strengthening stability and security across the country.

The remarks came during his meeting on Sunday with Mohamed Wadaa, Chairman of the Hope Committee for Voluntary Repatriation.

During the meeting, Wadaa presented a report on the committee's efforts over recent months to organize the return of Sudanese citizens from abroad and the ongoing arrangements to facilitate their repatriation. He also outlined the challenges facing the return of Sudanese nationals from eastern Libya, particularly the lack of direct air links and overland routes, noting that more than 84,000 citizens have registered for voluntary return from Libya.

Wadaa said the meeting also discussed a practical roadmap to facilitate the repatriation process in coordination with relevant authorities, building on the committee's earlier consultations with the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting underscored the importance of continued coordination between the committee, the Sudanese Embassy in Cairo, and other concerned institutions to ensure that voluntary repatriation procedures proceed smoothly and efficiently.