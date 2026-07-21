Sudan: Social Welfare Minister Launches Economic Empowerment Program for Poor Families in Al-Gezira

- Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Dr. Mu'tasem Ahmed Saleh, on Sunday launched an economic empowerment program in Al-Gezira State to finance income-generating projects for poor and vulnerable families.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between the Social Security, Solidarity and Poverty Reduction Commission, the Zakat Chamber, and the Savings and Social Development Bank.

Saleh said the program marks a transition from humanitarian assistance to economic recovery by restoring livelihoods for war-affected families and returnees. He described Al-Gezira as a key pillar of Sudan's economy, adding that its recovery is essential to the country's broader reconstruction.

The first phase has launched eight pilot projects, with beneficiaries receiving training, feasibility studies, and access to financing. The program will be expanded to other states.

Al-Gezira State Minister of Social Welfare and Development, Yasser Khidr Nassar, said the initiative aims to finance 2,000 microfinance projects guaranteed by the Zakat Chamber, beginning with eight projects in Greater Madani.

Representatives of the Zakat Chamber, the Social Security, Solidarity and Poverty Reduction Commission, and the Savings and Social Development Bank reaffirmed their commitment to providing financing, technical support, training, and monitoring to ensure the sustainability of the projects.