Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Outcomes of Health Ministry's Foreign Visits

- Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris was briefed on the country's health situation during a meeting on Sunday with Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Ali Babiker Sayed Ahmed. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's Adviser, Nizar Abdullah Mohamed, and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Ali Mohamed Ali.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the Health Minister said he briefed the Prime Minister on the outcomes of the ministry's recent overseas visits aimed at mobilizing resources and strengthening international partnerships.

He noted that his visit to the United States resulted in the approval of US$150 million to support health projects in Sudan. He also held talks with the World Bank, which approved an additional US$150 million for the second phase of its health projects with the Ministry of Health.

The minister added that the Ministry's Undersecretary visited Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, where agreements were signed to enhance cooperation in pharmaceutical security.

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Dr. Ibrahim also briefed the Prime Minister on progress made toward establishing Sudan Medical City, outlining the completed stages of the project and future plans to establish additional medical cities across the country.

He further said he invited the Prime Minister to attend two major health events in the coming weeks: the launch of the National Health Strategy 2026-2030 at the end of this month, and the inauguration of Naeima Emergency Hospital in White Nile State early next month.