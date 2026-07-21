Uganda: Sserunjogi Donates 10,000-Litre Water Tanks to Church, Mosque in Bukomansimbi

Bukomansimbi South Member of Parliament Hassan Mukiibi Sserunjogi has donated two 10,000-litre water tanks to Maleku Church of Uganda and Butenga Mosque to improve access to clean water for worshippers and neighbouring communities grappling with persistent water shortages.

The tanks are expected to enable the two places of worship to harvest and store rainwater for use during the dry season, when many parts of Bukomansimbi District experience acute water scarcity.

Speaking during the handover ceremonies, Sserunjogi said access to clean and safe water is a basic necessity and called on communities to embrace rainwater harvesting as a practical solution to recurring water shortages.

He noted that prolonged dry spells linked to changing weather patterns had made it necessary for leaders to support sustainable water conservation initiatives.

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"These water tanks will help harvest and store rainwater for use during periods of drought. It is my hope that both the church and the mosque, together with the surrounding communities, will benefit from these projects for many years," Sserunjogi said.

He urged the leadership of both institutions to maintain the facilities properly to ensure they continue serving future generations.

"Water is life. We should all invest in conserving every drop of rainwater we receive instead of allowing it to go to waste," he added.

Leaders of Maleku Church of Uganda welcomed the donation, saying it had come at a critical time when the church had been struggling to access water for worship, sanitation and other activities.

They said Christians had often been forced to walk long distances in search of water during the dry season, a challenge they believe will now be significantly eased.

At Butenga Mosque, Imam Sheikh Salim Buwembo thanked Sserunjogi for fulfilling his pledge to the Muslim community.

"We thank Allah for making it possible for our Member of Parliament, Hassan Mukiibi, to fulfil his promise to us. We pray that Allah rewards him abundantly and grants him success in everything he does," Sheikh Buwembo said.

The chairperson of Butenga Mosque, Sheikh Mohammed Yakub, said the donation had relieved the community of the burden of searching for water during prolonged dry spells.

He also appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to consider appointing Sserunjogi to a ministerial position, citing the legislator's contribution to community development across the constituency.

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Sserunjogi said the donations were prompted by the severe effects of the prolonged dry season, which continues to limit access to water in many communities.

He added that supporting places of worship helps ensure that people have reliable access to water for both religious activities and everyday use.

The donation forms part of the legislator's ongoing community development initiatives aimed at improving access to essential services and enhancing the welfare of residents in Bukomansimbi South Constituency.