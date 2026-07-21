Sudan: U.S. Slaps New Sanctions On Sudan After Chlorine Gas Deployment Claims

The United States has imposed new airspace bans and financing restrictions on Sudan's military-led government, accusing it of using chemical weapons in its war against rival RSF paramilitaries.

The latest sanctions, which came into effect on Monday, restrict Sudan's access to US financing and exports and ban Sudanese state-owned airlines from using US airspace.

The US State Department said last month it had determined that "the government of Sudan used chemical weapons in 2024", in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Sudan ratified in 1999.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Washington has not said where or when the attacks took place or identified the chemicals used.

In a statement on Sunday, Sudan's army-aligned government rejected the allegations, calling them "unilateral and illegal" and "baseless".

Chemical weapons claims

Last year, the New York Times, citing four anonymous senior US officials, said the chemical agent used, with the direct approval of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was chlorine.

RFI's sister television channel, France 24, also reported that the army dropped two chlorine gas barrels near the al-Jaili oil refinery north of Khartoum in September 2024.

Using open-source data, social media footage and analysis from five experts, the media outlet said the area was under the control of the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at the time.

The army, which has been in control of Sudan for most of its post-independence history since 1956, has been accused of carrying out chemical attacks before.

In 2016, an Amnesty International investigation accused the army - then allied with the RSF - of using chemical weapons on civilians in the western region of Darfur.

Khartoum denied the accusations.

Sudan denies chemical contamination after US sanctions over weapons

Civil war

The war between the army and the RSF began in April 2023 after a power struggle between Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The US has imposed sanctions on both men. It has also accused RSF commanders of committing genocide in Darfur.

Relations between Washington and Khartoum have been strained for decades. Most US sanctions imposed under former president Omar al-Bashir were lifted after his overthrow in 2019, before some were reimposed following a military coup in 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The conflict has since created what the United Nations calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

Sudan's RSF paramilitaries accused of crimes against humanity in El Fasher

Nearly 20 million people are facing acute food insecurity and aid groups estimate that more than 200,000 people have been killed.

US-led efforts to broker a ceasefire, including talks with Saudi Arabia, and a proposed 3-month humanitarian truce, have failed to end the fighting.

(with newswires)